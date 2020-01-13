UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Turns Down PST Decision For Increment In Allowances Of PTP Wardens' Salaries

Mon 13th January 2020 | 06:50 PM

Supreme Court turns down PST decision for increment in allowances of PTP wardens' salaries

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday turned down a decision of Punjab Service Tribunal (PST) for the increment in allowances of Punjab Traffic Police (PTP) wardens's salaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday turned down a decision of Punjab Service Tribunal (PST) for the increment in allowances of Punjab Traffic Police (PTP) wardens's salaries.

Additional Advocate General Punjab Faisal Chaudhry appeared before the bench and informed that the government had fixed incentives and salaries for the wardens equal to the Punjab Highway Patrolling and the traffic wardens had not challenged their salary package at any forum so far.

He argued that the Punjab government had frozen an allowance, equal to their basic salary, for wardens in 2008, adding that this extra allowance was an additional burden of Rs3000 millions on national exchequer.

The counsel for traffic wardens pleaded that the traffic wardens performed their duties from morning to evening on roads and their duty was a bit harder due to intensity of weather in winter and summer seasons.

To this, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed asked the petitioners' counsel to make a visit of an iron factory and see how difficult wok was being performed there. Should this court raise the salaries of iron factory laborers equal to the traffic wardens? he questioned.

Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan noted that it had been mentioned in the appointments of wardens that their salaries would be equal to the patrolling police.

The chief justice observed that it was the irony if wardens accepted one part of the notification and reject the other one.

After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the decision of Punjab Service Tribunal.

A three member bench headed chief justice of Pakistan conducted the hearing on an appeal of Punjab government.

