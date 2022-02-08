UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Upholds ECP Decision Of Re-election At Five Polling Stations Of Lakki Marwat

Umer Jamshaid Published February 08, 2022 | 07:15 PM

Supreme Court upholds ECP decision of re-election at five polling stations of Lakki Marwat

The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP's) verdict regarding re-election at five polling stations of Tehsil Lakki Marwat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday maintained the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP's) verdict regarding re-election at five polling stations of Tehsil Lakki Marwat.

A three-member bench comprising Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case against re-polling at five polling stations on the Chairman's seat in Lakki Marwat Tehsil.

The Supreme Court rejected the appeal against the decision of the Election Commission.

During the course of proceedings, the Supreme Court expressed annoyance over the Election Commission's failure to formulate rules for hearing cases.

The bench observed that decades had passed since the Election Commission got quasi-judicial powers and failure to make rules even after many years was a clear failure of the ECP.

The bench said that the Election Commission should prepare and publish its rules as soon as possible in accordance with the law. The Election Commission had wide powers to interfere in polling and results, it added.

The Election Commission also submitted report regarding re-election on court orders.

Advocate Latif Khosa counsel for petitioner Azizullah, candidate of Jamaat-e-Islami, said that the turnout in the constituency was 30.6%. The winning candidate Azizullah had obtained 16,696 votes while the JUI candidate secured 16,145 votes, he added.

He said that all parties would unite against his client during the re-poll. The killings in the constituency on polling day were far from the polling stations, he added.

He said that according to such step of ECP there should be re-polling in all constituencies.

Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the Election Commission had special powers to order the opening of certain Constituencies or polling stations.

Justice Munib Akhtar said that the Election Commission was exceeding its limits by using the powers of Article 9 of the Election Act.

Justice Bandial said that the ECP had powers to announce re-polling in any constituencies in 60 days.

He said that the court did not want to narrate strict thing which affect the jurisdiction of ECP.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Lakki Marwat All From Court

Recent Stories

Date of Next Astana Format Summit on Syria Yet Unk ..

Date of Next Astana Format Summit on Syria Yet Unknown - Russian Ambassador to T ..

2 minutes ago
 Pfizer Expects Record $54Bln From 2022 Sales of CO ..

Pfizer Expects Record $54Bln From 2022 Sales of COVID-19 Vaccine, Pill

2 minutes ago
 No act of terror can deter nation from moving ahea ..

No act of terror can deter nation from moving ahead: Imran Khan

2 minutes ago
 Representatives from 'TAWAL' and 'AWAL' telecom vi ..

Representatives from 'TAWAL' and 'AWAL' telecom visit PTA

2 minutes ago
 Biden Top Science Adviser Resigns After Bullying A ..

Biden Top Science Adviser Resigns After Bullying Allegations

5 minutes ago
 Indian Court Convicts 49 People for Deadly Explosi ..

Indian Court Convicts 49 People for Deadly Explosions in Ahmedabad in 2008 - Rep ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>