Supreme Court Upholds High Court Verdict In 57 Kanal Land Transfer Case

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 09:28 PM

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Abdul Haye regarding transfer of 57 kanal land to his name

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by Abdul Haye regarding transfer of 57 kanal land to his name.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Faez Isa expressed his concerns over the non-serious behaviour of the people regarding the sisters share in the property as per Sharia.

He said he had never heard of a brother giving his sister a gift of land and brothers were getting double share in the property.

Advocate Rafaqat Hussain Shah, counsel for the petitioner, said the Tehsildar himself had stated that the woman had appeared before him to record her statement for the transfer of land.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa said the land was transferred nine years ago and how did the Tehsildar remember the incident? He asked the counsel if the Tehsildar did 10 to 20 cases a day, how could he remember the woman that she was the same one.

The court dismissed the petition relating to the land transfer dispute. In Telangana in 1996, the sister gifted her 57 kanals of land to her only brother after the death of her father. The civil court ruled the gift was legal. The district court had quashed the decision of the civil court.

The high court upheld the decision of the district court.

The supreme court also upheld the decision of the high court and dismissed the petition.

