Supreme Court Upholds Islamabad High Court Verdict In Appointments Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 06:17 PM

The Supreme Court on Monday maintained the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order and dismissed the government plea in a case regarding appointments made through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday maintained the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order and dismissed the government plea in a case regarding appointments made through Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC).

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the Deputy Attorney General said that under the office memorandum, an officer was to be recruited from the Navy, one from Air Force and three from Army.

The Chief Justice said that office memorandum was not valid.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that Rifatullah was on seventh position on the merit, while first in the provincial quota. He said that Rifatullah was not given a job despite getting seventh position.

He asked the Deputy Attorney General why job was not given to Riffatullah despite getting first position on provincial quota.

The Deputy Attorney General responded that a man had already been recruited from the Air Force and Riffatullah was not appointed over these reasons.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the guy picked up from the Air Force was number one on overall merit.

The Chief Justice asked if the army took one man from Punjab and the rest from Sindh, then this ratio would be correct.

He said that Riffatullah came on merit and he would have to award a job.

He said that if the seat of Riffatullah was given to someone else, then the government should deal it itself.

The Islamabad High Court in 2018 had ordered that Rafatullah be hired.

