ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday upheld the decision of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department terminating its employee's services on his continuous absence from job.

The SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the petition filed by the KP Education Department against the decision of Service Tribunal restoring the services of its employee Muhammad Riaz.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijazul Ahsan obseved that how could the services of Muhammad Riaz be restored who had remained absent from his duty for 18 years.

The lawyer of the employee contended that his client had served the department for 14 years and he should be given pension.

The CJP remarked that 14-year service would not make the employee entitled to such benefits.

The court then dismissed the decision of service tribunal, while accepting the appeal of the education department.