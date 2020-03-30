Supreme Court upholds service tribunal verdict in a case regarding receiving of Rs 1.265 million from security guard

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the government's appeal while retaining the decision of the service tribunal on the issue of receiving Rs 1.265 million from the security guard of Lakki Marwat's Post Office

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising on Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the limit for keeping money in the post office was Rs 0.175 million.

He observed that the security guard found innocent in police investigation and the security guard was not present at the time of the robbery. That's why the service tribunal upheld the forced retirement decision and it was not correct to receive money from the security guard, he added. The court prevented the government from receiving Rs 1.265 million from the security guard.