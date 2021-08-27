Supreme Court urges govt to take concrete steps for resolving missing persons issue

The Supreme Court on Friday urged the government to take concrete measures to resolve the missing persons issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday urged the government to take concrete measures to resolve the missing persons issues.

A three-member SC bench headed by acting Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case filed by the Federal government against Islamabad High Court order.

The IHC had ordered the government to pay monetary aid to Imran Khan's mother, a resident of Islamabad.

During the course of proceedings, the bench observed that missing person Imran Khan was not recovered despite passing five years.

The bench also sought response from the authorities on providing the missing person's mother monetary aid.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the Islamabad High Court had ordered to provide financial aid to Imran Khan's mother on humanitarian basis.

The Additional Attorney General said that there was no law that supported the provision of financial aid to the family of such sort of missing persons.

Justice Bandial asked the AAG how difficult was it for the state to financially assist a 75-year-old woman?He said that she could be assisted under the Ehsaas Programme.

Later, the court approved the AAG's request for more time to submit a response pertaining to the financial aid, and adjourned the hearing till date in office.