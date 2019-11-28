Supreme Court verdict a great disappointment for those expecting destabilization: Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

After the Supreme Court gave its verdict on the extension of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said it must be a great disappointment for those who expected the country to be destabilized by a clash of institutions

"Today must be a great disappointment to those who expected the country to be destabilized by a clash of institutions. That this did not happen must be of special disappointment to our external enemies & mafias within Mafias who have stashed their loot abroad and seek to protect this loot by destabilizing the country," the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

He recalled that 23 years ago, the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) was the first party to advocate an independent judiciary and rule of law. "In 2007, PTI was in the forefront of the Movement for Independence of the Judiciary & I was jailed for it," he mentioned.

The Prime Minister further said that he also had the greatest respect for Chief Justice of Pakistan AsifSaeed Khosa and hailed him as one of the greatest jurists, ever produced by the country.