Supreme Court Verdict Buried Imran Khan 's Conspiracy Narrative: Hamza Shehbaz

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2022 | 11:06 PM

Supreme Court verdict buried Imran Khan 's conspiracy narrative: Hamza Shehbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday said that the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court had once again exposed the lie of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and buried his conspiracy narrative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Thursday said that the detailed judgement of the Supreme Court had once again exposed the lie of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and buried his conspiracy narrative.

In a statement issued here, he termed the detailed judgement on vote of no-confidence as historic because it had once again buried the doctrine of necessity. "Then prime minister Imran Khan, deputy speaker, law minister and others took the oath of allegiance to the constitution but they committed its violation", he added. He said that in order to stop such acts in future, those responsible for violating the constitution would have to be brought to the court.

The chief minister welcomed the detailed judgement which clarified that the Article V of the constitution had been used to violate the constitution.

Article VI would be imposed on those playing havoc with the constitution and it was the responsibility of the parliament, he added.

He underscored that the Supreme Court judgement also buried the conspiracy narrative of the PTI and the nation had come to know the difference between the patriots and the looters. The Supreme Court clarified that no conspiracy happened, he maintained.

"The gang of the violators of the constitution, which calls itself PTI, was robbing the representation of the public and is still trying to do so. The people will reject this conspiracy gang in the by-elections. Those trampling upon the constitution have started threatening the courts after the Supreme Court judgement. The judiciary should also take notice of such threats and hold this gang accountable and they should also be legally proceeded", he concluded.

