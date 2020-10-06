Supreme Court voids BHC order for re-election in constituency PB-8

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday voided the order of the Balochistan High Court (BHC) for re-election in the constituency PB-8

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprised Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed, heard the case.

Balochistan National Party candidate Noor Abdul Karim had challenged the victory of Sardar Abdul Rehman. Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran had won the seat with 65 votes in the general elections 2018. The election tribunal had ordered re-polling in the constituency.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for Noor Abdul Karim said during the counting there were 312 votes without the thumbprints.

He said the opponent candidate won by a margin of only 65 votes. According to the election rules, a thumbprint and signature were required on the ballot paper, he added.

Justice Munib Akhtar said now the re-election would not be possible.

The counsel said his client had filed the application on time and he was also ready for recounting of votes and hoped that everything would be clear in the recounting.