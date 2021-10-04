(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Monday voided the decision of reinstatement of Constable Sarfraz Ahmed involved in criminal activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday voided the decision of reinstatement of Constable Sarfraz Ahmed involved in criminal activities.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing the appeal against the reinstatement of Constable Sarfraz Ahmed at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court, remarked that only good natured officers/officials could remain in the police, and questioned that why such a serious allegation leveled against constable was not properly investigated? During the hearing, the public prosecutor took a stand that cases of serious nature were registered against the cop as he had not good repute during his service.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that why an inquiry was not initiated into the matter and seek a report in this regard within 15 days.

He said that there was no room in police department for those officials who had criminal record.

Moreover, the Supreme Court of Pakistan Lahore Registry rejected the appeals for reinstatement of six contractual employees who were dismissed on corruption charges.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the petition at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court.

The public prosecutor told the court the contractual employees of Health Service Delivery Unitwere sacked as the government development project had been concluded.

The appellants claimed that they were sacked on false allegations of corruption.