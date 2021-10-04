UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Voids Decision Of Constable's Reinstatement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 11:18 PM

Supreme Court voids decision of constable's reinstatement

The Supreme Court on Monday voided the decision of reinstatement of Constable Sarfraz Ahmed involved in criminal activities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday voided the decision of reinstatement of Constable Sarfraz Ahmed involved in criminal activities.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed while hearing the appeal against the reinstatement of Constable Sarfraz Ahmed at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court, remarked that only good natured officers/officials could remain in the police, and questioned that why such a serious allegation leveled against constable was not properly investigated? During the hearing, the public prosecutor took a stand that cases of serious nature were registered against the cop as he had not good repute during his service.

Justice Ijazul Ahsan remarked that why an inquiry was not initiated into the matter and seek a report in this regard within 15 days.

He said that there was no room in police department for those officials who had criminal record.

Moreover, the Supreme Court of Pakistan Lahore Registry rejected the appeals for reinstatement of six contractual employees who were dismissed on corruption charges.

A special bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the petition at the Lahore Registry of the Supreme Court.

The public prosecutor told the court the contractual employees of Health Service Delivery Unitwere sacked as the government development project had been concluded.

The appellants claimed that they were sacked on false allegations of corruption.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Corruption Supreme Court Police Sarfraz Ahmed Colombian Peso Criminals Government Court

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day t ..

Mohammed bin Rashid declares 29 October as a day that honours coding and program ..

19 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior lead ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs meeting of senior leaders of UAE Prime Minister’s ..

20 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitme ..

Etihad Airways to host global cabin crew recruitment drive as airline recovers f ..

50 minutes ago
 Joint research project between UAE, Israel to adva ..

Joint research project between UAE, Israel to advance conservation of Houbara bu ..

1 hour ago
 Global trade rebound beats expectations but marked ..

Global trade rebound beats expectations but marked by regional divergences:WTO

1 hour ago
 Australia to Buy New COVID-19 Drug Molnupiravir If ..

Australia to Buy New COVID-19 Drug Molnupiravir If Regulator Approves - Prime Mi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.