Supreme Court Voids PHC Order Banning Poultry Products Export

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 07:16 PM

The Supreme Court on Tuesday annulled the Peshawar High Court's decision to ban the export of poultry products

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday annulled the Peshawar High Court's decision to ban the export of poultry products.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by the Federal Government and Sadiq Poultry company against the PHC order.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Sardar Latif Khosa argued that the high court had no authority to take a suo moto notice.

Import and export policy formulation, and fixation of pricing was the government's authority and not that of the court, he added.

The Federal Government also supported the petitioner's stand against the PHC order.

After a brief hearing of the case, the Supreme Court allowed the appeals of Sadiq Poultry and the government, and declared the decision of Peshawar High Court as null and void.

The apex court observed in its order that the detailed reasons would be issued later.

