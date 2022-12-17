UrduPoint.com

Supreme Court Witnesses Decline In Pending Cases

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 17, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Supreme Court witnesses decline in pending cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :At the close of the Autumn 2022 Session of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, data about the disposal of cases as against fresh institution in the current Calendar year 2022 (till 16.12.2022) showed a reduction in the number of pending cases by a figure of 2,653.

A reduction in the pendency has taken place for the first time in the year 2022 after the computerization of Supreme Court records was started in the year 2013, said a press release.

The positive result has been achieved by the extraordinary efforts of the Judges of the Supreme Court, who have since February 2022 been working at less full strength of the Court.

This data is based on figures pertaining to petitions and appeals and excludes miscellaneous cases arising in the said matters. A chart reflecting the comparative data since 2013 for institution and disposal of cases and its impact on the pendency of cases (difference) is reproduced below:It said that in 2013, institution cases were 12,223 and disposal number was 9,060 with a difference of +3,163, in 2014 institution cases were 12,677 and disposal 12,614 with a difference of +1,063, in 2015 institution and disposal cases were 15,544 and 12,277 respectively with a difference of +4,367; in 2016 institution cases number was 18,849 and disposal 14,638 with a difference of +4,211; and in 2017, institution cases were 19,469 and disposal number was 13,946 with a difference of +5,623.

Similarly, in 2018, institution cases were 19,390 and the disposal number was 16,961 with a difference of +2,429; in 2019, institution cases were 20,313 and the disposal number was 15,533 with a difference of +4,780; in 2020, institution cases were 16,860 and disposal number was 13,030 with a difference of +3,830; in 2021, institution cases were 20,541and the disposal number was 13,280 with a difference of +7,261; while in 2022, institution cases were 17,379 and the disposal number was 20,032 with a difference of -2,653.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court February 2017 2016 2015 2018 2019 2020 Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2022

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 17th December 2022

7 hours ago
 Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gat ..

Protests strand 5,000 tourists in Machu Picchu gateway city

16 hours ago
 Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as Wes ..

Vote on UN Resolution Cannot Be Interpreted as West's Refusal to Condemn Nazism ..

17 hours ago
 US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to U ..

US Wage Inflation to Remain Above Average Due to Unbalanced Labor Market - Fed O ..

17 hours ago
 UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Dip ..

UN Not Contacted in Probe of Attack on Russian Diplomat in CAR - Spokesperson

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.