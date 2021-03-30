(@FahadShabbir)

Chair Person District Council Attock Eman Tahir Tuesday said that restoration of local govt by Supreme Court is a historic decision and this will surely strengthen democracy

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Chair Person District Council Attock Eman Tahir Tuesday said that restoration of local govt by Supreme Court is a historic decision and this will surely strengthen democracy.

MPA Malik Jamshed Altaf and Chairmen of different union councils were also present at the press conference.

Eman Tahir said that corrupt practices in the district will not be allowed and those involved in it will be brought to justice.

She said that only representatives of local govt can better solve the problems of the people and said that all development schemes which were deferred by the govt after dissolution of local bodies will now be completed and no compromise will be made in this context.

Meanwhile Attock City police have booked more than fifty persons including nine nominated for their alleged involvement in forcefully entering into the limits of Tehsil Council Attock , hurling life threats at the employees of the tehsil council and destroying official documents.

Those booked on the complaint of Enforcement Inspector Aurangzeb include Sheikh Nasir Mehmood , Sheikh Shahid Mehmood Shahidi , Sheikh Arif , Tariq William Masih , Rehmat Khan , Sheikh Zahoor Elahi Sheikh Awad Safdar , Shani , Mehmood Eja Jhara and more than 50 unknown accused.