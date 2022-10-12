UrduPoint.com

Supreme Judicial Council Recommends To Regularize Services Of 11 Lahore High Court Judges

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 12, 2022 | 07:27 PM

Supreme Judicial Council recommends to regularize services of 11 Lahore High Court judges

The Supreme Judicial Council on Wednesday recommended to regularize the services of 11 additional judges of Lahore High Court (LHC).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Judicial Council on Wednesday recommended to regularize the services of 11 additional judges of Lahore High Court (LHC).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial presided the meeting of SJC here.

The council decided to regularize the services of 11 judges out of 13 which include Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain Chatha, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanvir, Justice Raza Qureshi and Justice Raheel Kamran.

The council, however, dropped the Names of Justice Shan Gul and Justice Sohail Nasir.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore High Court Nasir

Recent Stories

CEO MEPCO seeks explanations from 11 officials ove ..

CEO MEPCO seeks explanations from 11 officials over poor performance

59 seconds ago
 Belarus Working on Opportunities to Enter Afghan M ..

Belarus Working on Opportunities to Enter Afghan Market - Foreign Minister

1 minute ago
 Uzma Bukhari welcomes court orders for Shehbaz, Ha ..

Uzma Bukhari welcomes court orders for Shehbaz, Hamza

1 minute ago
 Putin to Discuss Moscow-Doha Energy Relations With ..

Putin to Discuss Moscow-Doha Energy Relations With Qatari Emir in Astana - Kreml ..

1 minute ago
 Putin to Meet With Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikist ..

Putin to Meet With Leaders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan on Thursday - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Putin to Discuss Israel-Palestine Dialogue With Ab ..

Putin to Discuss Israel-Palestine Dialogue With Abbas - Kremlin

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.