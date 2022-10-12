Supreme Judicial Council recommends to regularize services of 11 Lahore High Court judges

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :The Supreme Judicial Council on Wednesday recommended to regularize the services of 11 additional judges of Lahore High Court (LHC).

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial presided the meeting of SJC here.

The council decided to regularize the services of 11 judges out of 13 which include Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain Chatha, Justice Anwar Hussain, Justice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanvir, Justice Raza Qureshi and Justice Raheel Kamran.

The council, however, dropped the Names of Justice Shan Gul and Justice Sohail Nasir.