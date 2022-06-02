Supreme Leader, founder of Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini euologised on 33rd death anniversary

The Supreme Leader and founder of Iranian Islamic Revolution Ruhollah Mostafavi Musavi Khomeini was euologised on Thursday for his great efforts and meritorious services that led to the historic Islamic revolution that transformed the entire culture and state of present day Iran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Supreme Leader and founder of Iranian Islamic Revolution Ruhollah Mostafavi Musavi Khomeini was euologised on Thursday for his great efforts and meritorious services that led to the historic Islamic revolution that transformed the entire culture and state of present day Iran.

The Iranian Culture Consulate organised a seminar on the 33rd death anniversary of Imam Khomeni titled "An analysis of Imam Khomeni's ideology and thinking".

In his welcome remarks Chief of the Cultural Consulate Rehman Zadeh said, "Today is the 33rd death anniversary of Hazrat Imam Khomeini and we have gathered to discuss his thoughts and acts. If we take a deep view of the personal life of Imam then we cannot separate his political acts and characteristics from his personal life." He added that Imam was a mystic but not the one kept himself in isolation and leaving the nation in crisis rather the one who provided practical leadership to overcome crisis.

"Imam believed in his nation and youth whereas his last resort was Almighty Allah. The eight years long defence war Iran competed Sadam regime and international powers under the leadership and support of Imam with patience", Zadeh said.

Referring to the thoughts of Imam, he said the Imam Khomeini believed that success was not the end at every effort rather complete dispensation of duty during the execution of the task was the real success.

His one of the important political efforts included achievement of complete independence in all spheres of system. After his demise supreme leader Rohullah is also following his footsteps." He said that there was no second thought that Imam was the most influential personality of this century who led the public revolution based on Islamic teachings.

Imam through out his life stick to the true teachings of islam and it's values where his large funeral procession was its manifestation.

The proceedings of the seminar were led by Azhar Abidi where Qazi Buzurg Shah, Tanveer Haider, Anjum Khaleeq, Maulana Haider Alvi paid tribute to Imam Khomeini.

Muzaffar Ali Kashmiri And Professor Dr Sarfaraz Zafar recited verses to extend their reverence to Imam Khomeini in urdu and Persian.