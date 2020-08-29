Supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) beacon for humanity: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a beacon for entire humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a beacon for entire humanity.

Talking to the media after performing the 977th annual Ghusal ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), he said that Sufi saints played a significant role in promoting islam in the subcontinent, adding that they had given the message of love, peace, brotherhood and tolerance to the people.

To a question, he said, "National interest should be kept supreme.

" The Governor said, "Islam teaches us to respect each other and levelling baseless allegations on anyone is not acceptable in our religion." He said that all problems could be overcome, if we start following the Holy Quran in letter and spirit. Being a Chancellor, he made the study of Holy Quran compulsory along with its translation in all the universities of Punjab, he said.

Regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill, the governorsaid that opposition would be responsible, if any problem arisesin this regard.