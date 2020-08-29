UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Sacrifice Of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Beacon For Humanity: Governor

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Sat 29th August 2020 | 06:37 PM

Supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) beacon for humanity: Governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a beacon for entire humanity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said on Saturday the supreme sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) was a beacon for entire humanity.

Talking to the media after performing the 977th annual Ghusal ceremony of the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA), he said that Sufi saints played a significant role in promoting islam in the subcontinent, adding that they had given the message of love, peace, brotherhood and tolerance to the people.

To a question, he said, "National interest should be kept supreme.

" The Governor said, "Islam teaches us to respect each other and levelling baseless allegations on anyone is not acceptable in our religion." He said that all problems could be overcome, if we start following the Holy Quran in letter and spirit. Being a Chancellor, he made the study of Holy Quran compulsory along with its translation in all the universities of Punjab, he said.

Regarding Financial Action Task Force (FATF) bill, the governorsaid that opposition would be responsible, if any problem arisesin this regard.

Related Topics

Governor Punjab Financial Action Task Force Media All Opposition Love

Recent Stories

Gov't Report Suggests UK Could See Further 85,000 ..

3 minutes ago

Berlin Police Not Allowing Protest Against COVID-1 ..

3 minutes ago

Sweden's Malmo Engulfed in Mass Riots After Far-Ri ..

4 minutes ago

Coronavirus Decimating US Secret Service as Trump ..

4 minutes ago

Bilawal directs Sindh ministers to stay out on str ..

7 minutes ago

DC Larkana visits imam barghas & routes of mournin ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.