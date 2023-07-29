Open Menu

Supreme Sacrifice Of Holy Prophet's (PBUH) Family Shaped Human Consciousness: PM

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Supreme sacrifice of Holy Prophet's (PBUH) family shaped human consciousness: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that despite the passage of almost 1400 years, the memory and remembrance of the supreme sacrifice rendered by the Holy Prophet's (Peace Be Upon Him) family had shaped human consciousness and animated global struggles for truth, justice, and freedom.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said "No sacrifice has matched that of Imam Hussain (R.A.) and his companions including women and children in its sublimity, symbolism, and universality of the message.

" For those oppressed by the tyranny of power, the PM said Imam's example offered lessons in resistance, endurance, and patience, keeping the flame of hope alive in the hearts despite pitch darkness.

"The Holy Prophet's (PBUH) beloved grandson stood up to safeguard the moral basis of islam and left an indelible imprint on the history of mankind," he added.

On the observance of Ashura, the prime minister also posted in his tweet a beautiful verse by Josh Maleeh Abadi in the urdu language to pay tribute.

