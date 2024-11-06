Supreme Sacrifices of Over 0.70 million Jammu' Muslims Martyrs Remembered:

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) People of internationally- recognized disputed Jammu & Kashmir state living on both sides of the line of control and the rest of the world commemorated the 77th Jammu Martyrs anniversary on Wednesday with due solemnity and reverence coupled with a renewal of the pledge to continue struggle, with full vigor, for freedom of the occupied part of the homeland from forced and illegal Indian occupation, bringing it to its logical end.

Special prayer meetings to pay rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu for the supreme sacrifices of the lives given by over 2.50 lakh Muslim residents of Jammu city and in its outskirts this day in 1947 while moving for migration to the adjoining Sialkot district of then newly-born Pakistan were the hallmark of the day.

According to independent historians and observers, including international media reports, over 0.70 million Muslims belonging to the then Muslim-majority Jammu region were assassinated in a week in the first week of November 1947 by the armed extremist Hindu gangsters of the RSS, Rashteriya Savek Sangh, and occupational Indian troops, with the backing of the despotic Dogra ruler, under a planned conspiracy to execute the genocide of innocent Muslims in Jammu.

The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the supreme sacrifices of lives rendered by those over 2.50 lakh inmates of Jammu, including men, women, children, and elderly Muslims, who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters, including the Indian occupying and the Dogra military troops.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special ceremonies, including prayer congregations, seminars, and symposiums, were held in various parts of AJK, including the States’ metropolis of Muzaffarabad besides the divisional and district headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot, to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu martyrs.

Addressing these ceremonies, speakers vowed to continue the mission of the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir till the Kashmir Freedom movement reaches its logical end through the achievement of the globally acknowledged legitimate right to self-determination by the people of Jammu and Kashmir State through a free and fair plebiscite in line with the United Nations resolutions, pledged by the international community.

In the lake district of Mirpur, Jammu Martyrs Day was marked with a special prayer meeting hosted by Azad Jammu Kashmir Jamaat e Islami Mirpur at Kashmir Press Club Mirpur-AJK.

Speakers including Chief Guest Sr. JI leader and renowned Kashmiri philanthropist Of Alkhidmat Foundation Dr. Riaz Ahmed, JI Mirpur chief Moulana Aqeel ur Rehman, Bashir Ahmed Shagoo, Chief Pattern 'Save Kashmir Movement, Chairman KPC Kashmir Committee Zaffar Mughal, Sr. Kashmiri Journalist Altaf H. Nizami and others attended the meeting.

Speakers recalled that the people of Jammu & Kashmir had decided with firm stand to attach their destiny with Pakistan even before the emergence of the country through unanimously approving the July 19, 1947, historical resolution of accession of the entire Jammu and Kashmir to Pakistan in Srinagar.

Speakers called upon the international community, especially the United Nations Organization, to sincerely move for performing due global obligations to ensure the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue, which involves the right to self-determination of about 20 million people in Jammu & Kashmir.

