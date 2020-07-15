'Sur Sangeet' Arranged At PUCAR
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :A new talent in the field of music, Naeem Akhtar Jafferi performed in a segment titled 'Sur Sangeet' arranged by Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) here on Wednesday.
The show was anchored by Nigar Shah as a part of online activities owing to lockdown due to COVID-19 where Singer Naeem Akhtar Jafferi sang folk songs and famous ghazals.
On the occasion, Punjab Arts Council, Rawalpindi Director Waqar Ahmed said that 'Sur Sangeet' was a platform for new talent in the field of music to unearth their hidden talent.