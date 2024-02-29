Suraiya Bibi Becomes Second Female, 22nd Deputy Speaker KP Assembly
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) An independent candidate elected from PK-1 Chitral was elected as the second female and 22nd Deputy Speaker of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly here on Thursday.
She secured 87 votes out of a total of 106 while her opponent Arbab Waseem got 19 votes.
The speaker KP assembly Babar Swati administered an oath to Suraiya Bibi.
It is pertinent to mention here that Suraiya Bibi was the second female deputy speaker of the provincial assembly after Mehrtaj Roghani.
