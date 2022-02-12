UrduPoint.com

Surge In Auto Sector's Sales Reflects Economic Stability: Farrukh

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 04:37 PM

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Saturday said there had been a surge in sales of the auto sector which clearly indicated that the country had a stable economy

In the first seven months of the current fiscal year, sales of car increased by 61.5 per cent, trucks by 80 per cent, jeeps and pickups by 56 per cent, and farm tractors by 16 per cent, he said in a tweet while highlighting robust sales in the auto sector.

In the first seven months of the current fiscal year, sales of car increased by 61.5 per cent, trucks by 80 per cent, jeeps and pickups by 56 per cent, and farm tractors by 16 per cent, he said in a tweet while highlighting robust sales in the auto sector.

The minister said overall sales stood at 131,759 units during the seven months. It was 81,569 units in the previous financial year, he added.

>