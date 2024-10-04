Surge in dengue cases, 130 new cases reported

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) Dengue attacks have accelerated as 130 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours in Rawalpindi.

The data released by the health authority on Friday shows a total of 1740 patients have been diagnosed with dengue fever since January 2024. Beds' occupancies in the hospitals have also reached 281 as 56 new patients have been admitted to hospitals in one day.

Pothohar Town Peri Urban areas have been reported with 88 patients during the last 24 hours whereas 15 patients were reported from Municipal Corporation and 12 were reported from Rawalpindi Cantonment areas.

Chak Jalal Din of Pothohar Town Peri-Urban area has been a focused area since the majority of patients have been reported from the locality since the dengue outbreak in the current year.

On the other hand, the health authority has also intensified its surveillance, detection, and awareness campaigns. Multiple simultaneous activities are being run by different local administrations in collaborative efforts to tackle the prevailing challenge.

Rawalpindi Waste Management Company conducted an awareness walk and distributed pamphlets containing dengue preventive messages among citizens.

Rawalpindi Cantonment board has catalyzed its fogging and spraying campaign. Officials and field workers of RCB are also engaged in taking action against dengue SOP's violations.

Various private schools have come upfront to create awareness campaigns among students by delivering lectures in classrooms. Students on Friday interacted with shopkeepers and street hackers to give them general messages about dengue fever, its causes, and curing tips.

Yasir Rahman, Principal AIMHS led an awareness walk comprising students and teachers in the streets of Teach Bhatta and visited door to door to create awareness.

"We are playing our role on our part by conducting inside and outside activities to fight the dengue issue", he said and highlighted that the response from people remained positive.

Amjad Zeb, Founding Director Anam school informed APP that they were regularly conducting lectures on dengue fever.

"Besides lectures, we also conduct weekly awareness walks in surrounding areas to further enhance awareness among citizens", he said.

Zaheer ud Din Babar, a resident of RCB said that parents should regularly monitor their domestic water points and ensure taking preventive measures.