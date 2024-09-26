Surge in dengue cases across Punjab as 126 new infections reported

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Health Department confirmed on Thursday a sharp rise in dengue virus cases, with 126 new infections recorded across the province in the last 24 hours.

Among these, Rawalpindi reported the highest number, with 107 cases, followed by Lahore with six, Gujranwala with three, and two cases each from Faisalabad, Sargodha, and Attock. Single cases were also reported from Jehlum, Kasur, Multan, and Mandi Bahauddin.

This surge brings the total number of dengue infections in Punjab to 528 over the past week, raising the province's total cases for 2024 to 1,371.

A spokesperson from the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department assured the public that hospitals are well-prepared with adequate medicines and treatments to combat the virus.

In light of the growing number of cases, the Health Department has issued an advisory encouraging the public to maintain clean and dry surroundings to curb the spread of Dengue. Citizens are urged to cooperate with health teams actively working to control the outbreak.

A free helpline (1033) has also been provided for individuals seeking treatment, information, or wishing to register complaints. Health officials emphasized the importance of vigilance and proactive measures in containing the virus across the province.