UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Surge In Instances Of Dog Bite Reported From Different Parts Of Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:31 PM

Surge in instances of dog bite reported from different parts of Karachi

Deteriorating civic conditions in Karachi has also enhanced vulnerability of the citizens to instances of stray dog bites with all chances of getting inflicted with rabies, warned Dr. Seemi Jamali, Executive Director, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) here on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Deteriorating civic conditions in Karachi has also enhanced vulnerability of the citizens to instances of stray dog bites with all chances of getting inflicted with rabies, warned Dr. Seemi Jamali, Executive Director, Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Centre (JPMC) here on Wednesday.

A seven-year-old boy Faizan was said to be brought this morning only

from Gulshan-e-Iqbal area with serious injuries in his abdomen caused by dog bite.

The boy was provided immediate medical assistance and needed drug and

vaccine therapy that reportedly has helped his chances of absolute recovery in few days time.

Dr. Seemi Jamali, however, has warned that stray dogs roaming around in

different localities of Karachi are a constant threat to the lives of the people and demanded a long-term as well as efficient strategy to get rid of the beast.

She in reply to a question said around seven dog bite cases reportedly

died in JPMC only during the current year as were referred very late.

Such cases were said to be also registered at other major hospitals and

needed to be taken into account by the authorities so as to develop a sustainable preventive approach.

Related Topics

Karachi Post All

Recent Stories

Isolated heavy falls expected in Islamabad, Rawalp ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court orders CDA to demolish traffi ..

2 minutes ago

Imran Khan forcefully advocated Kashmir issue duri ..

2 minutes ago

Heavy rains leave 3 perish in roof collapse, 1 ele ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioners directed to visit sacrificial ..

8 minutes ago

Gujranwala bags Punjab powerlifting title

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.