Surge in killings a systematic genocidal campaign of Kashmiris by Modi regime: GA Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chairman of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC), Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar has said that the recent surge in the killing of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters was a systematic genocidal campaign of Kashmiris by the Modi regime.

According to the report by the Kashmir Media Service on Sunday, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar, in a statement issued in Srinagar, Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), said that during the past one week Indian forces martyred over one dozen innocent Kashmiris in border areas near Line of Control (LoC). This reckless and merciless campaign is aimed at wiping out Kashmiris and settling non-locals in the territory besides changing its demography, he added.

Paying glowing tributes to the recently martyred youth and other martyrs of the freedom movement, he said, "Sacred blood of these youth, who are sacrificing their today for our better tomorrow are the real heroes of Kashmiri people." He said Indian forces are hell bent to ethnic cleansing of Kashmiris and they want to turn Kashmir into a graveyard and sheer wasteland.

Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said that killing of Kashmiris by Indian forces on different pretexts has become their favorite pastime and profitable business with the tacit approval by the authorities. He further said killer forces personnel are given rewards and promotions and this policy has blinded Indian forces.

Hardly any day passes when innocent Kashmiris do not fall to bullets of savage and trigger-happy forces.

He said the reward policy has started a race between different units of the Indian army and they are trying to kill more and more Kashmiris to claim rewards and promotions. He said since 5 August 2019 Indian forces have killed over eight hundred Kashmiris on different occasions, adding as India is rewarding death, the bloodthirsty troops have turned Kashmir into a killing field.

Expressing serious concern over the arrest spree and attaching of properties of freedom-loving Kashmiris, Ghulam Ahmed Gulzar said the dreaded and notorious Indian agencies have created chaos and panic in the territory. He said Kashmiris cannot be intimidated through these kinds of cowardly tactics. Kashmiris are rendering unparalleled sacrifices for the right to self-determination and the day is not far when these supreme sacrifices will bear fruit and Kashmiris will get freedom from Indian slavery.

He also expressed disappointment over the criminal silence of the world over the flagrant and blatant human rights violations by Indian forces and urged the international community to shun their duplicity and double standard policy and come forward to rein in India before it is too late.