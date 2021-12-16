UrduPoint.com

Surge In Killings, Arrests By Indian Troops In IIOJK Denounced

Faizan Hashmi 21 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement (JKMM) has denounced the fresh spree of killing and arrest of innocent people by the Indian forces during so-called cordon and search operations in the territory.

The JKMM Information Secretary, Shabbir Ahmed in a statement issued in Srinagar said that Indian troops were using every brutal tactic to suppress the Kashmiris' struggle for right self-determination.

He lamented that the troops had been conducting search operations in Srinagar, Pulwama, Kulgam and other areas of the territory for last several days and had added to the miseries of the people, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The JKMM leader deplored that the people of IIOJK were being subjected to the worst kind of oppression for demanding the right to self-determination.

However, he said the freedom movements cannot be suppressed by such cruel tactics.

He appealed to the international human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the International Committee of the Red Cross, to take note of the plight of the Kashmiri political detainees and put pressure on India to release them immediately.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar expressed concern over the continued illegal detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists, languishing in different jails of India and the territory.

He also called for an early settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people so that permanent peace could be established in the region.

