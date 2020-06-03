UrduPoint.com
Surge In Online Delivery Of Commodities Observed

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 02:49 PM

Surge in online delivery of commodities observed

Online delivery of food items increased manifold in the city following pandemic lockdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Online delivery of food items increased manifold in the city following pandemic lockdown.

Different food chains, chicken,vegetable shops and groceries stores introduced mobile application facility to get orders and provide commodities at doorstep of masses in the city.

"A great number of people are still staying at homes due to coronavirus pandemic and placing online orders for different commodities," said Zaid Qureshi, a chicken shop owner near MDA Chowk.

He remarked that they opened new chicken shop with an idea to deliver meat at people's doorstep. He added that he was receiving dozens of home delivery orders on daily basis. The delivery charges within radius of five kilometers would be zero.

However, in case of more than five kilometers distance,they would charge fare from customers.

Sajida Khaleel, an entrepreneur, told APP, she had Youtube Channel on new preparation of new dishes wherein a good number of women showed great interest. She stated that women were more interested in such dishes which improved immune system. Use of fresh vegetables and chicken increased remarkably, she noted.

She also informed that she managed online orders also which were on increase in wake of lockdown situation.

Another woman namely Nasira Nazeer maintained that she place online order for different commodities especially vegetables. She stated that members of her family preferred to stay home due to coronavirus pandemic .

