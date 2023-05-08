Surge in prices of chicken irks Peshawarties

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 04:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The recent surge in prices of chicken here on Monday irked the residents of Peshawar and demanded the provincial government to control its prices and ensure the availability of the commodity to consumers at the officially approved rate.

The survey at the chickens and broilers market at Bacha Khan Chowk conducted by this scribe revealed that prices of chicken per kilogram have increased to record Rs425 per kilogram today against yesterday's prices of Rs330KG in open markets that displeased customers.

"I came to Peshawar with the hope to purchase 10 chickens for a party at home but was astonished to hear its prices soared to record Rs425kg today," said Professor Ehtisham Qasier of the Wapda Town Nowshera while talking to APP.

He said it was the responsibility of district administration to control prices of chickens, eggs and meat in local markets as the commodities were going beyond the reach of the common man.

The consumers urged the provincial government to direct the price magistrates to visit chicken markets and ensure the sale and purchase of the commodity at the government's prescribed rate.

Masat Khan, a local chicken dealer, said that the shortage of the commodity due to last year's devastating flood had caused an increase of chicken in the open market.

He said the prices of chicken fodder and other expenses have also contributed to the rise of prices of chickens in Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mardan and Swabi districts.

