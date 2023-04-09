Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Surge In Shopping As Eid-ul-Fiter Near Around

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 11:00 AM

Surge in shopping as Eid-ul-Fiter near around

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :As the Eid-ul-Fiter is just around the corner, like other parts of the country, the twin cities have witnessed a hectic activity of shopping where buyers of all age groups were taking advantage of ongoing 'Eid-related discount offers' by prominent retailers.

After the Iftar time, buyers are starting to crowd in the city markets and shopping malls to buy new clothes, shoes, cosmetics and other items for their families in a festive mood, said a report aired by a private news channel.

The customers start thronging shopping centres in the evening said a shopkeeper, adding, the people belonging to all age groups including women and children are seen busy in Eid shopping.

The Eid shopping will continue till the 'Chand Raat', said another shopkeeper, adding, the main focus of the female citizens is on the purchase of clothes, footwear and many other items for the festival.

The sale of essential food items for Ramadan has also surged two times more than the rest of the months, said the sales manager of a leading superstore.

A colourful variety of stalls have been set up displaying earrings, glittering bangles, embroidered clothes, and jewellery, said a citizen.

Seasonal road vendors in and out of Sunday bazzars are also making brisk sales of clothes, footwear, cosmetics, and other goods as these products are generally purchased by low-income people ahead of Eid, said another citizen.

Several Eid shoppers also complained of overpricing, especially of women's and kids' clothing.

The low-income citizens mostly prefer visiting stalls on roadsides and on footpaths because products available on these stalls are less expensive than the other shopping malls and markets, said a labor.

Women citizens alongside their enthusiastic kids are seen busy in choosing new and unique design clothes to wear on the upcoming occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, said a retailer.

The rush of customers at the shopping centres starts from the evening and continued till the closing of the shops, he added.

Related Topics

Road Sale Buy Women Sunday Market All From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 April 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th April 2023

2 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

8 hours ago
 Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top sp ..

Shabab Al Ahli beat Al Bataeh 3-0 to cement top spot in ADNOC Pro League

9 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan wel ..

Ajman Ruler receives RAK Crown Prince, Ramadan well-wishers

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.