Surge of COVID-19 in dialysis, transplant, Cancer patients at Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :The recent data from Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT) has revealed a surge of COVID19 infections in dialysis, transplant and cancer patients at SIUT.

Due to the spread in the community last week, 55 additional patients of dialysis, transplant and cancer have been admitted in SIUT overwhelming SIUT's capacity, said a statement issued by the SIUT on Thursday.

Unfortunately, these patients are immunosuppressed and therefore contact infections readily and frequently and have to be protected vigorously; an example in hand is COVID-19.

The SIUT treats over 16000 patients whose immunity is compromised because of the disease or treatment. This include over 6,000 registered dialysis patients who have to come twice or thrice a week for free dialysis - a life-saving procedure for these patients. As many as 41 dialysis patients are under treatment for COVID-19 to date and at least two patients are being diagnosed daily.

The SIUT also has 5000 renal transplant recipients on regular life-time follow-up who are also immunocompromised.

Around 20 to 22 transplant patients are infected with the disease who are getting vigorous treatment including high regimen immunosuppression.

The SIUT invests two billion of rupees yearly only on the care of dialysis and transplant patients, as all treatment is free to the patients.

The institute also has more than 5000 cancer patients availing anti-cancer treatment facilities and can present with serious and sometimes fulminate course needing intensive and prolonged treatment.

The SIUT has marshaled its team to provide urgent treatment for this special group of patients of dialysis, transplant and cancer, which requires prolonged intensive care.

Upto last week, there were only four centres, public and private, which were not sufficient to treat the large burden of COVID-19 patients.

It is commendable that the government of Sindh took further steps and facilitated more hospitals with COVID-19 treatment.

Presently 10 public and private centers have been established in Karachi for the treatment of COVID19 patients along with ventilator support.

This will help SIUT to concentrate on this select group of COVID19 patients on dialysis, post-transplant and cancer more effectively who require specialized treatment due to their immunocompromised status.