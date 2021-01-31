Surge witnessed in COVID-19 cases

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The district witnessed another surge in novel coronavirus COVID-19 positive cases as tally crossed 1200 mark on Sunday.

Seven more patients of novel coronavirus COVID-19 surfaced during last 24 hours raising the tally to 1204 of confirmed COVID-19 positive patients in the district.

Chief executive, District Health Authority Dr Jawad Ellahi while giving the details said that all seven new cases reported today belongs to Fatehjang town of the district.

He further informed that the number of active patients in the district also surged to 79 and all were home isolated.

He said one suspected COVID-19 patient also admitted in district headquarters hospital. Responding to another question, he said that the number of suspected cases in the district were 24,456 while screening of as many as 27,708 persons have also been carried out so far.

He said that the result of as many as 305 suspected patients of the area was still awaited while as many as 22,947 were tested negative so far across the district.

Dr Ellahi informed that so far positive 1098 patients were recovered from the deadly virus so far across the district.