'Surgeons, doctors should attend workshops to improve skills'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :A training workshop on the importance of laparoscopic was conducted by the Department of Surgery of Lahore General Hospital.

Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute & Lahore General Hospital Prof.

Al-Fareed Zafar addressing the workshop said that the introduction of laparoscopic treatment in public hospitals after private institutions is a very welcome thing, which also costs the common man less and increase comfort as well.

This workshop includes all three of the General Hospital's Department of Surgery. Senior surgeons and doctors from a number of hospitals participated in large numbers and different aspects and practical training of laparoscopic treatment were highlighted in this workshop on Laparoscopic.

Dr. Al-Fareed Zafar said that Laparoscopy is an advanced procedure that helped patients to get faster and modern treatment facilities and the patient goes home after leaving the hospital in the shortest possible time.

He said this treatment also reduced the patient's suffering and doctors could take care of more patients.

He said these training workshops have great significance for surgeons and doctors to enhance their professionalism.

Principal PGMI/LGH praised the Laparoscopic training workshop organizedby the General Hospital Department of Surgery and expressed hope that this series would continue in future as well.