Surgeons In Swat Express Concerns Over Sehat Card Program
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) A meeting of the Society of Surgeons Swat was convened at Saidu Teaching Hospital on Wednesday, drawing the attendance of numerous professional doctors.
According to details, the session extensively reviewed the society's welfare and educational initiatives, reaffirming its pivotal role in these areas.
However, concerns were raised by the medical community regarding the Sehat Card program, citing inadequacies in the reimbursement rates set by the State Life Insurance Company for various medical procedures.
These rates were deemed insufficient to uphold the standard of care expected, leading to subpar treatment outcomes.
Additionally, delays in the disbursement of wages, affecting both laborers and doctors, were highlighted as a pressing issue causing complications.
The society has formally communicated these concerns to both the insurance company and the government.
In response, the medical community urged authorities to take tangible steps to address these issues promptly, ensuring the seamless continuation of the program while maintaining high-quality healthcare delivery standards.
