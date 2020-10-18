UrduPoint.com
Surgery Only Remedy For Eradicating Corruption Cancer: Chairman NAB

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal has said that a surgical operation was the only remedy for eradicating the curse of corruption cancer from the country.

In a statement, he said the anti-graft watchdog was determined to root out corruption with renewed vigour and determination. The bureau was determined to take money laundering and white collar crimes cases to logical conclusion. All resources were being utilized to nab proclaimed offenders, outlaws and resolve fake housing societies, Mudarba cases. The prosecution and operation divisions had already been directed to file early hearing petitions for speedy disposal of 1,230 references currently awaiting hearing in various accountability courts.

The law will take its course for punishing the looters of billions of rupee.

The accountability courts have been asked to take up pending corruption references involving 943 billion, so that the culprits could be punished. The investigations of money laundering and other corruption cases were continuing in a transparent way.

The anti-graft watch dog has so far recovered Rs 466 billion since inception and deposited the amount in national exchequer. The conviction ratio of NAB is 68.8 percent which was the best as comparing to other such institutions.

