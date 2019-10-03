Surgical goods, medical instruments worth $ 73.402 mln exported in two moths

The exports of surgical goods and medical instruments during first two months of current financial year increased by 24.52% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :The exports of surgical goods and medical instruments during first two months of current financial year increased by 24.52% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2019, different surgical goods and medical instruments worth of $73.402 million exported as against the exports of $59.948 million of the corresponding period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, country earned $18.858 million by exporting cutlery goods in first two months of current financial year as compared the $13.907 million of the same period of last year.

The exports of the cutlery goods witnessed about 21.21% increase during the period under review, the data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of pharmaceutical products grew by 8.21% and about 2,365 metric tons of pharmaceutical products worth of $38.500 million exported as against the exports of 1,890 metric tons valuing $33.731 million of same period last year, it added.

It may be recalled here that, local exports in Dollars terms during the period from July-August, 2019 increased by 2.79%, as it was recorded at $ 3,753 million against $3,651 million as compared the corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, in terms of dollars, the imports during July-August, 2019 was recorded at $7,677 million as against $ 9,769 million during the corresponding period of last year showing a decrease of 21.41 %.