Surgical instruments orders surge at end of 2020-21: Fed Secretary IPC

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ):Federal Parliamentary Secretary of Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) and Convener of SDG 7 Alternate Renewable Energy MNA Syma Nadeem Tuesday observed that Pakistan already had 9.57 percent orders in the surgical instruments in the fiscal year 2019-20 but it went up at the end of the year 2020-21.

She said this in her address to the participants of a seminar held by Democracy Reporting International (DRI), in collaboration with SDG Secratariat, said a statement issued here.

MNA Syma Nadeem, who is also the Convener of SDG 7 Alternate Renewable Energy also spoke about the industrial opportunities created during COVID-19 situation and our Government's response under these circumstances.

She also discussed at length about the health emergency that crashed the entire heavy weight economies of the world.

She observed that the energy sector was badly hit and result was a massive disruption in the supply chains mainly due to the unavailability of Naptha and Diesel industrial fuels.

She said that Pakistan instead of going into a complete lockdown opted for smart lockdown and altered its business plans and products to suit to the demands of the present times that is related to medical equipment as PPEs, sanitizers, masks and ventilators.

MNA Syma Nadeem said that our IT industry boomed and our food supply chains reverted to online delivery systems and also tapped the Halal meat markets. Then our construction industry was given a push through amnesty schemes and tax exemptions and subsidies, he added.

She said that long time closed down textile industry revived and jobs were created through multiple shifts as orders started pouring in. Even State Bank gave low cost loans to Rozgar Schemes, she recalled.

Under these circumstances the Energy sector recognised the need to transition to Alternate Energy resources that promised low cost stabilised economy that reduced the reliance upon fossil fuel imports and also reduced the green house emissions to control Climate change, she added.

She said that our Government in this regard took many initiatives and approved the ARE Policy in 2019 giving a 60-65 %Energy mix. Subsequently 12 foreign Power companies signed during Covid19 situation, she added.

In the end, MNA Syma Nadeem suggested to work upon an industrial policy and digitalize all the industries.