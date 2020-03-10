Surhan Abro posted as Assistant Commissioner Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh government on Tuesday appointed Ms. Surhan Abro, an officer of PAS (BS-17) as Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad with immediate effect

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh government on Tuesday appointed Ms. Surhan Abro, an officer of PAS (BS-17) as Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad with immediate effect.

According to a notification, Ms.

Surhan Abro, awaiting posting, is posted as Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hyderabad, district Hyderabad till further orders vice Subhan Shoro who was transferred and directed to report to Services, General Administration and Coordination Department.