Surhan Adabi Forum To Hold Evening With Fayaz Latif On Nov 15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 02:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Surhan Adabi forum Hyderabad in collaboration with the Institute of Sindhology, University of Sindh Jamshoro will hold an evening with Renowned writer, poet and Researcher Fayaz Latif on 15th November (Wednesday) at 10 a.m.

Eminent intellectuals and writers would express their views on the creative and Research work of Fayaz Latif.

