Suri, Agha Call On Chairman Senate

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

Suri, Agha call on Chairman Senate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri and Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha called on Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani at Parliament House on Thursday.

Various issues related to Balochistan province were discussed in the meeting and they agreed to take practical steps to focus on public welfare and to highlight the positive image of the province.

The meeting also discussed the overall political situation in the country and ongoing development projects in Balochistan.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani said CPEC projects and Gawadar port will change the fate of the province and development projects to provide employment to the youth of Balochistan.

Governor Balochistan also apprised the Chairman Senate regarding coronavirus situation in the province. Chairman Senate remarked that coronavirus situation in Balochistan is getting serious and called for effective steps to prevent the further spread of the virus. He said that an awareness campaign for the people regarding observance of SOPs should be launched and implementation of SOPs to be ensured to deal with the pandemic.

