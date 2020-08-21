UrduPoint.com
Fri 21st August 2020

Suri announces panel of chairmen announced six member panel of chairpersons

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Friday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting proceedings of National Assembly in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Friday announced a six-member panel of chairpersons for conducting proceedings of National Assembly in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker.

The Names in the panel of chairpersons were MNAs Imran Khattak, Riaz Fatyana, Munaza Hassan, Bashir Ahmed Virk, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Syed Ghulam Mustafa.

According to the Section 13 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the Speaker shall nominate panel of chairpersons at the commencement of each session, in order of precedence, from amongst the members, a panel of not more than six chairpersons and in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, the member having precedence of the nomination amongst those present shall take the chair.

