UrduPoint.com

Suri Announces Six-member Panel Of Chairpersons

Muhammad Irfan 17 minutes ago Fri 05th November 2021 | 12:55 PM

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Friday announced a six-member panel of the chairpersons to conduct proceedings of the House in the absence of Speaker and Deputy Speaker

Amjad Ali Khan, Munaza Hassan, Sajida Begum, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Engineer Sabir Hussain Kaim would conduct proceedings of the House.

According to section 13 (1) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in National Assembly 2007, the Speaker shall nominate a panel of chairpersons at the commencement of each session, in order of precedence, from amongst the members, a panel of not more than six chairpersons and in the absence of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker, the member having precedence of the nomination amongst those present shall take the chair.

