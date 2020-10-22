UrduPoint.com
Suri Asks SSGC GM To Resolve Gas Issues In Balochistan Ahead Of Winter

Suri asks SSGC GM to resolve gas issues in Balochistan ahead of Winter

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday directed General Manager of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Madani Irfat Siddiq to immediately address gas problems in Balcohistan ahead of winter

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Thursday directed General Manager of Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) Madani Irfat Siddiq to immediately address gas problems in Balcohistan ahead of winter.

The deputy speaker issued these directions during a meeting with the GM at later's Office Quetta. Qasim Khan Suri also informed the official of SSGC that people were complaining for low gas pressures and no gas supply in respective areas of the province including Quetta despite starting of winter season, adding that problems of people should be resolved on priority.

"Gas supply can be ensured and its load shedding will be eliminated in cold weather for provision of facilities to masses so that they will not face difficulties in the province during cold weather", he said.

The deputy speaker said the people were paying their gas bills even they were deprived of the facility in different areas.

He said SSGC's personnel should ensure gas supply to entire Quetta, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in tampering the gas meters and no compromise would be made in this regard. The entire area should not had to face punishment for the crime of few persons, he maintained.

He said he would also discuss the gas related issues of the province with higher authorities of SSGC in Islamabad as the people face lot of problems during winter due to fall of mercury to minus grades in the province.

