Suri, Babar Awan discuss agenda of National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri held a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday and discussed matters related to the agenda of the National Assembly.

Suri said that the Parliament was the representative institution of the people of Pakistan and the nation was looking towards it in order to defeat coronavirus with collective efforts.

He appreciated the steps taken by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Babar Awan said the present government believed in supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

They agreed that the suggestions of the legislators to curb coronavirus would be made part of the national strategy.

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker had condemned the deadly attack on women and children in a maternity ward in Kabul, Afghanistan.