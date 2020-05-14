UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suri, Babar Awan Discuss Agenda Of National Assembly

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 12:24 AM

Suri, Babar Awan discuss agenda of National Assembly

National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri held a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday and discussed matters related to the agenda of the National Assembly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri held a meeting with Advisor to Prime Minister on Parliamentary Affairs on Wednesday and discussed matters related to the agenda of the National Assembly.

Suri said that the Parliament was the representative institution of the people of Pakistan and the nation was looking towards it in order to defeat coronavirus with collective efforts.

He appreciated the steps taken by the government to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Babar Awan said the present government believed in supremacy of the Constitution and the rule of law.

They agreed that the suggestions of the legislators to curb coronavirus would be made part of the national strategy.

Meanwhile, the deputy speaker had condemned the deadly attack on women and children in a maternity ward in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Afghanistan Kabul National Assembly Prime Minister Parliament Women Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed praises UAE healthcare workers a ..

26 minutes ago

Environment Agency-Abu Dhabi highlights its achiev ..

1 hour ago

Emotional wellbeing of employees crucial for life ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler helps mother of seven-year-old boy retur ..

2 hours ago

UAE,Turkmenistan discuss strengthening cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Communities will enjoy close family ties, socially ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.