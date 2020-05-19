Suri condemns attacks on security personnel in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Tuesday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks on security forces in Mach and Kech in Balochistan.

In a statement, he paid tribute to the security forces personnel who were martyred or injured in the cowardly attack.

He condoled with the bereaved families of the martyrs and termed the attack as a conspiracy against the independence and integrity of the country.

He said anti-state elements wanted to destabilise Balochistan but they would not succeed in their nefarious designs.

Suri said India was responsible for terrorist attacks in Balochistan and was using the soil of Afghanistan to create unrest in the province.