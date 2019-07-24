UrduPoint.com
Suri Condemns Bomb Attack In Quetta

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 03:04 PM

Suri condemns bomb attack in Quetta

Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday condemned the bomb attack in Quetta and expressed his grief over loss of lives in the incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Wednesday condemned the bomb attack in Quetta and expressed his grief over loss of lives in the incident.

Two persons were killed while seven others sustained injuries in the blast at Eastern Bypass area of Quetta on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Suri prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with fortitude.

He said the bomb attack was an attempt to create fear among the citizens, adding such cowardly attacks could not demoralize the nation.

