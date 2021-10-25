UrduPoint.com

Suri Distributes Relief Goods Among Poor, Deserving Families

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri on Monday distributed relief goods, forwarded by Chinese embassy in Pakistan, among the poor and deserving families here at PTI Central Office Imdad Chowk Quetta.

The National Assembly deputy speaker said that "we are thankful to the government of China specifically who always extended their assistance to the people of Pakistan in the hours of need." He said that today's distribution of relief items is the continuation of that goodwill gesture of the government of China.

On this Occasion, PTI's Balochistan Chapter President Dr Muneer Baloch said the Pak-China friendship was an example for rest of the world.

Dr Munir Baloch said the people of Balochistan were proud of National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri who always voiced for their betterment.

On the occasion, Spokesperson for PTI Balochistan Muhammad Asif Tareen, General Secretary District Quetta Malak Naseeb Ullah Bhotani , Dawod Panizai, Haji Bacha and others were also present.

