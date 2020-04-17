UrduPoint.com
Suri Inspects Quarantine Center In Train Coaches

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker, National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri on Friday said Federal and provincial governments were taking serious measures against the COVID-19 because it was supposed to spreading rapidly.

He expressed these views while talking to media during distribution of cheaque among railway qullies, workers at Quetta Railway Station.

He said that the government was taking various steps to help needy people including daily workers under Prime Minister's Ehsaas Kafalat Programme because they were suffering difficulties during lockdown.

He said on special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, train coaches were also being made quarantine center in order to cope the challenge of the coronavirus for protection of the people.

Suri said all passengers' transportation including train services had been stopped across the country and their workers were also suffering troubles due to lockdown.

He said that lockdown aimed to control the spread of the novel coronavirus from the country.

He also appealed the people that they must follow government precautionary measures against the coronavirus and they should completely stay their houses and avoid crowded places in order to get rid of the virus.

On special directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said that Tiger Force was being introduced in the country for ensuring assistance of needy people at their homes.

He said that non-governmental organizations and others should come forward to help needy people.

Earlier, Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri inspected quarantine center which was established in train coaches and distributed check among 45 qullies of Quetta Railway Station.

