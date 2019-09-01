UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Suri Raises Kashmir Cause At South Asia SDGs Summit

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Suri raises Kashmir cause at South Asia SDGs Summit

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Deputy Speaker, National Assembly, Qasim Khan Suri on Sunday raised the Kashmir cause at Sustainable Development Goals, Summit and apprised the participants about the unconstitutional steps and atrocities being committed by Indian government on innocent people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

  The entire valley had been converted into a heavily militarised zone and people were being stopped to perform their religious obligations, Suri informed the Summit, a message received here from Maldives said.

The deputy speaker stressed upon the South Asian countries to support Kashmiris for their right to self determination under the auspicious of United Nations (UN).

He said means of communication had been disconnected in the occupied valley aggravating the agony of the people, and that the international community must raise the Kashmir issue at appropriate level by asserting pressure on India for its resolution in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspiration of Kashmiri people.

 He reiterated Pakistan's stance for morally and diplomatically supporting Kashmiris, saying that, the attitude of India towards Kashmir issue was putting South Asia peace and development at stake. The Indian delegation led by Speaker Lok Sabha protested and tried to interrupt deputy Speaker speech, however their attempt went unheeded and Suri continued his speech and victoriously apprised the conference about the worst situation in Kashmir.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Resolution National Assembly United Nations Jammu Sabha Maldives Sunday From Government Asia

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives copy of credentials of Estonian Am ..

46 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Malaysian Ambassado ..

46 minutes ago

MoFAIC receives credentials of Dutch Ambassador

46 minutes ago

Cabinet forms committee to implement VP&#039;s dir ..

46 minutes ago

Spotlight set to shine on Jiu-Jitsu during Abu Dha ..

3 hours ago

Emirati female doctors complete 1.5 million volunt ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.