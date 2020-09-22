Suri urges people to get children vaccinated in anti-polio campaign

Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday urged the people to fully participate in the ongoing anti-polio campaign to save their children from the devastating and crippling disease and give them a bright and healthy future

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday urged the people to fully participate in the ongoing anti-polio campaign to save their children from the devastating and crippling disease and give them a bright and healthy future.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said during the anti-polio campaign that started from September 21, 40 million children will be administered the anti-polio drops.