Suri Urges People To Get Children Vaccinated In Anti-polio Campaign

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri Tuesday urged the people to fully participate in the ongoing anti-polio campaign to save their children from the devastating and crippling disease and give them a bright and healthy future.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said during the anti-polio campaign that started from September 21, 40 million children will be administered the anti-polio drops.

More Stories From Pakistan

